From Conway Police Department reports
Old Navy
On Thursday, Jan. 6, police responded to a call at Old Navy about three people who were shoplifting. The police spoke to an employee who said that around 11 a.m. the day, two women and a man entered the store. The trio walked around the store for a bit while filling up three bags with clothing. Later one of the women walked past the employee and said she needed to grab her wallet from her car. The woman left the store, entered her tan 2008 Nissan Pathfinder and pulled up to the front of the Old Navy. The other two then exited the store with three bags full of $2,275 worth of clothes, got inside the car with the woman, and drove off.
Hobby robby
Police responded to another shoplifting report on Thursday, this time at the Hobby Lobby on Oak Street. Police spoke to the owner who told police that a woman has visited his store on four separate occasions – on Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 – and every time has shoplifted. In total, the woman has stolen $452.46 from the store, the owner said. He also said that the same woman has stolen from the North Little Rock and Little Rock stores. He told police that at one of the other locations, the employees followed the woman out of the store and were able to get her license plate and vehicle information. In total, the woman has stolen over $2,000 from each of the Hobby Lobbies, he said.
