From Conway Police Department reports
Public intoxication
On Friday, Jan. 7, police responded to a call about a woman who was hitting random cars in the parking lot in front of Brick & Forge on Main Street. When police arrived, they met up with the woman and asked her what she was doing. She told police that she was looking for her friend. Officers noted they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the woman and proceeded to ask her if she knew anyone that could pick her up. She told police that her aunt could pick her up, but she did not know her number and was unable to locate her cell phone. Police determined that she was unable to take care of herself and arrested her for public intoxication.
Ride and dash
On Saturday, Jan. 8, police responded to a call at the Valero on Oak Street from a cab driver. The driver told police that he gave two men a ride from an address on 4th Avenue to one on Summerbrook Drive. The driver said that the men paid with a prepaid debit card for that trip. Later, the two men called again to request a ride back to the address on 4th Avenue. This time, however, the two men told the driver to let them out at a different address on 4th Avenue and when he did, they took off running without paying their $14 fare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.