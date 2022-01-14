From Conway Police Department reports
Concerning behavior
On Saturday, Jan. 8, police responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. at a woman’s house. The woman told police that the previous night, just after 11, she was notified by her Ring doorbell that an unknown man was at her door. The man walked up to her front door and tried opening the door without knocking or ringing the doorbell. After the man realized the door was locked, he proceeded to take pictures of her house before leaving in a pickup truck that was parked across the street. The woman told police that she was concerned for her safety due to the man’s behavior and the fact that she is a part of an upcoming trial. Police told the woman that an extra patrol request would be made.
Missing purse
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call at Walmart North about a missing purse. The woman told police that around 8:30 p.m., she was unloading her items into her car when she left her purse in the shopping cart and didn’t notice until she got home. She went back to Walmart to see if it was still in the shopping cart but it was missing. She asked Walmart staff if anyone had seen it or turned in it and they said no one had.
