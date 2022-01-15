From Conway Police Department reports
Vape pens stolen
On Saturday, Jan. 8, police responded to a call at the Valero gas station on Oak Street about a theft. Police spoke to an employee who told them that three men entered the store to purchase some items when one of the men came up to her wanting to buy a vape smoking device. When the employee asked the man for identification, he said he didn’t have any on him so she could not sell him the product. The men then walked outside to the west side of the building and started talking as the employee continued helping other customers. The men later re-entered the store and took an entire display of vape pens that cost about $9 each. The men then exited the store with the items without paying.
$400 wallet missing
On Sunday, Jan. 9, police responded to a call around 12:20 p.m. at the Starbucks on Dave Ward Drive about a missing wallet. The victim told police that he was inside Starbucks for only 15 minutes, but when he got home, he noticed that his wallet was missing. The man told police that his wallet was a brown and tan Gucci wallet with a tiger on it that cost about $400. His Pennsylvania ID and a Citizens Bank debit card were inside it. He said that he had already contacted his bank and, at that time, no one had used the debit card yet.
