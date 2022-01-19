From Conway Police Department reports
No Glory
On Friday, Jan. 14, police responded to a call from a man who said he was scammed out of his money. The man told police that he created a profile on the dating app “Plenty of Fish” and started talking to a woman named “Glory Knox.” The two made plans for her to visit him in Conway to “hang out and watch a movie.” Due to the woman living in Benton, she told the man that she needed gas money so, “without hesitation,” the man PayPaled her $30. The woman said she would be there in about 40 minutes, but after two hours, she never showed up. It was then that the man realized that “Glory” had blocked him all every single social media site including blocking his phone number.
Drunk man
Also on Friday, police responded to a call around 3 a.m. at an address on Bruce Street about a stranger banging his head on the caller’s window. When police arrived, they found the man, who had on no pants with a T-shirt tucked under his legs, curled up into a ball outside the caller’s window. The man was passed out and police say they could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from him. Police arrested the man for public intoxication shortly after waking him and helping him put on his pants. He was transported to the custody of Faulkner County.
