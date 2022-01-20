From Conway Police Department reports
Home alone
On Friday, Jan. 14, police responded to a call about an incident of harassment that occurred at a woman’s house. The woman told police that an unknown man walked up to her front window and started to knock on it and talk to her through it. The woman opened her front door and the man asked if she needed a landscaper to help with her front lawn, to which the woman said no. The man then asked if she was home alone and, because she scared and didn’t want the man to know the truth, she said that her husband was in the house with her. The woman then tried to close the front door and the man attempted to put his foot in the way of closing it. The woman was able to slam the door closed, lock it and call the police. The man then quickly left the scene. Police ordered extra patrols in the area for the next few weeks.
Card stolen
Also on Jan. 14, police responded to a call from a woman regarding her son’s credit card being used at the Highway 64 Superstore without his permission. The woman said that her son was out of state working so she was making the report on his behalf. She told police that her son ordered a credit card from his bank and that it was supposed to arrive last month but he had not received it yet. He thought it was thrown out until he received a text from his bank that purchases of $82.32 and $34.33 were made with his card. His mother believes that the most likely offender is a man who currently lives in her son’s old house in Center Ridge and that the card was accidentally delivered there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.