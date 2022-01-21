From Conway Police Department reports
No-contact order
On Saturday, Jan. 15, police responded to a call around 4:41 p.m. about a woman who believed that another woman was breaking a no-contact order between them. The caller told police earlier that day the other woman sent a bunch of screenshots from the caller’s social media post to all of her friends complaining about her. Not long after that, the caller showed up at her house. Police checked to verify if the no-contact order was in effect, and were unable to find any active protection orders between the two women.
Lost in translation
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call about threats being made toward an individual. Due to the caller not being able to speak English, a translator had to be used for the police’s conversation with the caller. The caller told police that his neighbors, father and son, came to his house and threatened to beat him up. Police them spoke to the neighbors who said that the caller made threats to them earlier saying he would get the son’s mom deported, which made him upset. The two were given a criminal trespass warning and the caller was given two weeks of extra patrol units for his protection.
