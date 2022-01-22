From Conway Police Department reports
Empty Shell
On Saturday, Jan. 15, police responded to a call at the Shell gas station on Oak Street about a man trespassing on the property. Police were told that there was a man who was not an employee at the gas station standing behind the counter with his pants off talking to himself. He was also “showing his genitals to customers,” the report stated. Once on the scene, police made contact with the man who was sitting in the office smoking a cigarette, this time in his underwear. The man told police that the Shell gas station was his house and police could tell that his speech was incoherent. Police told the man to put his pants on and step outside. Police arrested the man for public intoxication and criminal trespass and while in custody, police said, the man was “constantly laughing and moving side-to-side.”
The return
The next day, on Sunday, Jan 16, police responded to a call at the Valero Gas Station on Oak Street about a robbery in process. When police arrived, the employee said: “I’m being robbed, there’s a man behind the counter and I don’t know what to do.” Police looked through the side window and saw a man behind the counter grabbing cigarettes. Officers drew their weapons and gave verbal commands to the suspect to show him his hands. Through this, police were able to take the man into custody. The man was later identified as the same man from the Shell gas station the previous day. Police asked the man what was going on and he responded by saying “we are all gods” and that God made him do this. In the police report, police wrote that based on the way he replied, his demeanor and his attitude, they suspected a possible mental disorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.