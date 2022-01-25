From Conway Police Department reports
False alarm
On Sunday, Jan. 16, police responded to a call at someone’s apartment about a burglary in progress. The caller was trying to hold his door shut while three men were attempting to pry it open. When police got there, however, there was no one to be seen anywhere near the apartment complex. Police knocked on the caller’s door and he did not seem to be in distress, but did appear to be under the influence of some type of stimulant according to police.
“He was extremely jittery and was blinking excessively, he also wasn’t able to give me any solid information about what occurred,” the police report said.
Dispatch later informed police that the man had a history of false reports. Sometime before this he also reported three men breaking into cars around the building, but there were also no signs of any such activity for that call.
No-contact order
Also on Sunday, Jan. 16, police responded to a call about a man breaking his no-contact order. The caller told police that her ex husband, with whom she has a no-contact order, was trying to contact her through a man her husband knew while in prison named “Slim” over text message. She also said that a jailer at Faulkner County Unit 2 has been telling her ex-husband personal information about her life without her permission. Police informed the woman to not respond to any of those text messages.
