From Conway Police Department reports
Red Dot break-in
On Friday, Jan. 21, police responded to a call at the Red Dot Storage Unit in relation to a woman’s unit being broken into. The woman told police that sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, someone stole items from her storage unit. She told police that she moved into the unit on the 3rd with the help of two people she met on Facebook Marketplace, who she only knew by the names of “Shasta” and “James.” When she returned on Jan. 17, there was a new lock on it that she didn’t put there, so now she couldn’t get in. When she was able to get in with the help of management, most of the items inside were taken, totaling about $5,000, including a Sealy posturepedic mattress and several household items such as dishes, towels, sheets and clothes. The only suspects that the woman knew that could’ve done this were Shasta and James.
Jewel thief
On Saturday, Jan. 22, police responded to a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a woman’s jewelry being stolen. She told police that she went out to lunch at the nursing home where she lives at and when she returned, she noticed some of her jewelry was missing. The jewelry that was stolen included a 20-inch gold necklace, a 20-inch long silver link chain, a pair of 10-carat gold earrings and a pair of silver earrings. The woman said that she always locks her door before leaving, and whoever stole them must have the key to her room.
