From Conway Police Department reports
Games stolen
On Sunday, Jan. 23, police responded to an alarm that was pulled at the Game X Change on Oak Street. When they arrived, the glass front door was shattered with shards all over the ground. When the general manger arrived, she looked around and found that an Xbox One, an Xbox One X and a dysfunctional Black Nintendo Wii were all stolen from the back office which was supposed to be locked. The general manager was unaware as to what happened, but said that the assistant manger and an associate were working the night prior to the incident and would talk to them about what happened.
No stolen supplies
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call at the Tractor Supply Company on Sanders Road around 11 a.m. in reference to a shoplifting report. When police arrived, they made contact with the suspect who said he wasn’t stealing anything. The man told police that he was at the Tractor Supply to buy some items and to also return something he got around Christmas. Police searched the man and found no stolen items on his person. Tractor Supply management requested the man be trespassed from the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.