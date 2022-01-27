From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen truck
On Saturday, Jan. 22, police responded to a call at JC Automotive on Pat’s Lane in reference to a stolen 1993 Chevrolet pickup. Police spoke with the owner who told police that a car that they were working on was taken from the shop at some point between 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22. He also said that he still had the keys to the truck in his possession and they leave the truck unlocked at night, so it must’ve been stolen by hot wire or something similar. Police also spoke to the owner of the truck who said he brought the truck into the shop to get $12,000 worth of work done on it. Neither the owner of the shop nor the owner of the truck knew who could’ve taken it.
Seeking help
On Sunday, Jan. 23, police responded to a call at the Kum & Go on Old Morrilton Highway for an agency assist with MEMS and the fire department. The police met with a man who said he’s been using meth and wanted help getting taken to the hospital to overcome his addiction. He told police that he was using meth the day before and police said he was still under the effects of it. He showed police that he still had a glass pipe that he used for it in his backpack. The pipe was taken into evidence, however the man was not charged for it and was instead taken to Conway Regional Medical Center for his requested help.
