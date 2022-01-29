From Conway Police Department reports
Harassment
On Sunday, Jan. 23, police responded to a report of harassment at a woman’s apartment. The woman told police that her ex-roommate has been harassing her over text message about events that previously occurred in her old apartment. She told police that she moved out of the apartment with said ex-roommate because the roommate would harass her while they were living together. She said that the roommate would text her at all hours of the day saying things such as “no one loves you” and would try to “get under her skin,” according to the report. She told police that she hasn’t heard from the roommate for two weeks until that day, and she wanted to make a report in case things escalated.
Suspended license
Also on Sunday, police issued a traffic stop in the area of Tyler Street and Hogan Road when they came across a car with an expired license plate sticker that had been expired since September. After getting the driver’s license from the driver, police found out that the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Police asked to search the driver he refused. Police then asked if they got a K9 out and searched his car if it would find anything illegal and the driver confirmed that it would find marijuana inside. Police then searched the car and found seven grams of marijuana in a plastic baggy. The man was issued a warning for his expired tags and a citation for driving with a suspended license.
