From Conway Police Department reports
Milk shake-up
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, police responded to a call at the Burger King on Oak Street. An employee told police that around 9:05 p.m. a man came through the drive thru and ordered a chocolate milkshake. The employee took the order, made the milkshake and handed it to the customer before the customer drove off. A few minutes later, the customer returned complaining that he was given a vanilla milkshake instead. The employee told the man that he personally made the milkshake and remembered it being chocolate. The employee told police that the man started arguing with him as he threw the milkshake at him through the drive-thru window and drove off. The employee was not injured but said he had to change his clothes after the incident.
Brierwood donuts
On Monday, Dec. 27, police responded to a call at the Brierwood Apartment about property damage. The property manager of the apartment complex told police that a resident complained to him about a man driving a white SVU “around and around” the parking lot all day. She said that she saw the man start driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot. While doing this, he lost control of his car, driving onto the curb and running over two “no trespassing” signs. The property manager told police that he has seen the man do this type of reckless driving in the past.
