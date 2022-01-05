From Conway Police Department reports
TV rage
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, police responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. at Best Busy about a man who had broken a TV at the store. An employee told police that the young man came into the store and, seemingly without reason, “forcefully” punched a TV that was on sale for $2,699 in the store. The suspect then went next door to Staples, but by the time police got there, he had already left. Some time later, police located the man across the street who had injured the knuckles on his right hand from the punch. He was then placed under arrested.
Stolen purse
Also on Dec. 28, police responded to a call at Braswell & Son Pawn Brokers on Oak Street about a man who had stolen a purse from the shop. Police spoke to the store manager who told them that on Thursday, Dec. 9 around 2:45 p.m., a man entered the store and forcefully pulled a $3,000 Louis Vuitton handbag hanging on the purse rack and then left the store. The rack was supposed to be locked according to the manager, but she later found out that it was not properly locked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.