From Conway Police Department reports
Conway Regional
On Sunday, Jan. 2, police responded to a call at Conway Regional Medical Clinic about a disturbance that occurred. When police arrived, hospital staff was restraining a man on the floor. Police immediately assisted the staff and placed the man under arrest. Staff told police that the man was intoxicated and was being “loud and disorderly.” The man was also being aggressive toward staff and his behavior was described as “erratic and unreasonable,” which the police report says is constant with someone who is under the influence of alcohol or some other kind of stimulant. The man was soon transported to the Faulkner County Detention Center where jail staff were forced to place him in a restraint chair due to him making it difficult to bring him inside.
Stolen car
On Monday, Jan. 3, police responded to a report about a stolen car. Officers spoke to a woman who said that her 2007 GMC Sierra was stolen from her house. She said that she remembered parking it in the driveway around 11 p.m. the previous night and noticed it missing around 7:30 a.m. that morning. The woman did not know who took the car or what time between 11 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. it might’ve been taken. Due to lack of information about the case, police placed it in inactive status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.