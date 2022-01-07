From Conway Police Department reports
Tools stolen
On Monday, Jan. 3, police responded to a call at the Rogers Group on East Robins about an employee who said his car was broken into. The employee told police that at some point Sunday night, his work truck was broken into. A brown Carhartt jacket and coveralls, both with his name on it, as well as a variety of hand tools were all stolen from the truck. The truck was unlocked and there were no signs of forced entry.
No-contact order
Also on Monday, police responded to a call about a no-contact order being violated. The caller told police that a woman has been repeatedly attempting to contact his “baby mama.” It’s unclear what the woman’s relationship to the caller was based on the police report, but the caller said that he has a no-contact order with her and that the woman has been telling his “baby mama” that she is going to lie in court to get the caller in trouble.
