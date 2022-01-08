From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen debit card
On Monday, Jan 3., police responded to a call about a woman who lost her debit card. She told police that she used her card at the ATM outside of her bank around 3:52 p.m. and accidentally left it inside the ATM because she was in a hurry. She went inside her bank to do something else and while she was inside, her debit card was used at the Walmart on Skyline Drive, spending over $400. Luckily, she was inside her bank at the time and was able to freeze her card. She told police that there was a woman behind her in line at the ATM and she believes she may have stolen it.
Marijuana stop
Also on Monday, an officer was watching traffic in the area of Dave Ward Drive and South German Lane when a woman who had warrants from two different agencies drove by traveling eastbound on Dave Ward Drive. The police officer pulled her over, and while he was explaining the reason for the stop, he could smell marijuana coming from the car. When asked if she had recently smoked the drug, she said she had. The woman also had her 5-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son in the car with her at the time. A small bag of marijuana and a pipe were found inside the car and were taken into evidence. Police contacted the agencies that had a warrant out for her but neither agency wanted to pick her up.
