From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet found
On Monday, Sept. 27, police responded to a call at the Stacey Motel about a wallet being found. The property manager of the motel told police that she found a small pink wallet in the field near the motel. The ID inside the wallet belong to a woman out of Sherwood. Police attempted to look her up but was unable to find any information on her.
Her wallet and ID are currently in evidence for safekeeping.
Stolen guitar
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, police responded to a call about a stolen guitar. The owner of the guitar told police that he left his apartment on Saturday and returned home on Monday. He told police that when he came back, he saw items in his room were moved around and noticed that his guitar was missing from his closet. The stuff that was moved was in front of his closet so he thinks someone went in and took his guitar.
The man lives with his mom and while he was away for the weekend, his aunt stayed at the apartment. The man thinks that she was the one that stole his guitar and believes that she would pawn it for money. He told police that she is “always doing things to stab him in the back.”
The guitar is yellowish wood with stickers of anime girls on it.
