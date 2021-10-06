From Conway Police Department reports
FBI involved
On Friday, Oct. 1, police responded to a call about a woman who said she received a phone call from a man who identified himself as an FBI agent. The woman told police that the FBI agent told her that her identity and social security number were being used in a Texas drug ring.
The woman gave police all the needed information about her to investigate the case and the police told her to check her bank to see if any money was taken out of it. The woman contacted her bank and no money was taken out of it.
Woman in traffic
Also on Oct. 1, police responded to a call about a woman in standing in the middle of the road on Skyline Drive. When officers arrived, the woman, who was wearing an oversized white T-shirt with black pants and no shoes, was screaming at cars while “trailing” her arms in the air. The police report stated that she could not walk straight and almost got hit by multiple cars.
When police finally detained her, she told police, with slurred speech, that she had been drinking Tequila at a restaurant all night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.