From Conway Police Department reports
Delivery stolen
On Thursday, Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an item being stolen while a man was delivering a product. The man told police that he was making a delivery at O’Reilly Auto Parts around 8:45 a.m. and left around 9 a.m. He then headed to the Hole in the Wall Cafe and noticed that the work cell phone and work printer were missing. He told police that he knew he had it at O’Reilly Auto Parts because he printed tickets off of it.
Storage united theft
Also on Oct. 7, police responded to a call about a breaking or entering at a storage unit. The victim told police that around 1 p.m. the day before he visited his storage united for the first time is about three to six months and noticed that the lock to the door had been cut off. When he went inside, he saw that it had been “extensively rifled through” and several things were stolen.
Among the items stolen included two different stereo sets, a dining table, a set of drawers and bedroom set, 300 CDs, 200 DVDs, a Samsung TV, along with various tools and a silverware set. The value of the stolen items totaled over $7,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.