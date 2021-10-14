From Conway Police Department reports
Multiple appliances stolen
On Monday, Oct 11, police responded to a call of multiple appliances being stolen at a newly-constructed home. Police met with the superintendent of Rausch Coleman Homes and he told police that his construction crew left the home around 7 p.m. on the Thursday prior and returned around 8 a.m. the next day. They noticed multiple appliances missing including a silver Frigidaire microwave worth $140, a silver Frigidaire dishwasher worth $250 and a white bathroom vanity worth $535, totaling to over $900 worth of appliances. There were no signs of forced entry but the home was unsecured.
Multiple cards found
Also on Monday, police responded to a call about a man who found a mysterious bag in his backyard. He told police that he found the bag under a tree in his fenced in backyard on Sunday, Sept. 26 which contained several insurance cards, gift cards and memberships cards. They all belonged to a Wendy Ward and a Robert Clayton.
Police attempted to make contact with Ward and Clayton, but because there were several people with both names and not having a birth date to go off of, the search was unsuccessful.
