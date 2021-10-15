From Conway Police Department reports
Road rage
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, police responded to call about a road rage incident at Mark Place on Skyline Drive. The victim told police that around 5 p.m. he was sitting at a traffic light when a driver of a black Chevrolet Traverse pulled up next to him and started yelling expletives at him. The victim proceeded to pull into the parking lot of Market Place when the driver followed. The driver then got out of his car and began yelling “I’ll beat your [expletives] and kill you too.” Nothing was said further about what happened after that, but the victim did tell police that the man was wearing a UAMS T-Shirt.
Storage unit break-in
Also on Oct. 13, police responded to a call about a breaking or entering call at Red Dot Storage. The victim told police that Red Dot called her the day before around 6 p.m. and told her that the combination lock on her storage unit was cut off. The victim told police that the last time she was there was around two weeks ago.
The items in the storage unit belonged to the victim’s son and the stolen items included multiple male clothing, multiple toys, a hover-board, a Vizio TV, and a stack of documents which included her son’s birth certificate and paperwork that had her son’s social security number on it.
