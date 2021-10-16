From Conway Police Department reports
Bottled up
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Conway police responded to a call about a physical and verbal altercation that occurred. The victim told police that around 10:30 a.m. he pulled to the side of the road to fix his car when there were two men standing off to the left side of the road. One of the men told the victim that he needed money but the victim told them that he didn’t have any cash on him and wouldn’t even given them any if he did. After this, one of the men, who was reportedly 6’4”, threw a water bottle at the victim which reportedly hit him. The men then started walking towards him and one even lunged at him so the victim hit the male 3-4 times in the ribs as self defense according to the victim and the both men ran away.
The victim told police that he didn’t want to press any charges and just wanted to document the case because he believes that the men live near his business just in case something happens again.
Watches stolen
Also on Wednesday, police responded to a call about a burglary at someone’s house. The victim told police that he left his house around 11:15 a.m. and when he returned a couple hours later, his back door had been broken into using a bar with a flat edge. The victim told police that his door was locked and that the bar came from his shed. The bar was later found in the kitchen. The victim had touched the bar several times before police arrived plus with the bar being covered in rust, it was impossible for police to get finger prints.
The victim told police that all that was stolen were two Starter brand watches, one with a black band and silver face and one with a brown band and silver face. The victim told police that each watch cost about $70 each.
