From Conway Police Department reports
Slashed tires
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, police responded to a call of slashed tires at O’Reily’s. An employee there told police that around 8:30 p.m. he walked outside and saw two men standing in the parking lot, one of which he recognized as the cousin of a woman with whom he recently broke up. The employee told police that the two men started to approach him, but he did not want to talk to them so he went back inside. A few minutes later, he went outside and saw that both driver side tires on his car were slashed. The employee’s tires were worth $2,400 in total according to the police report.
The police on the scene inspected the tires and discovered blood on the front tire indicating that whoever slashed them cut themself in the process. Police were able to locate one of the men allegedly involved but were unable to find the cousin of victim’s ex-girlfriend.
$1,000 stolen at Kroger
Also on Sept. 30, police responded to a call of a shoplifting at Kroger on Salem Road. The manager told police that two women stole two shopping carts full of $1,000 worth of groceries. The two women left the scene in a silver or white Chevrolet Malibu but the license plate on the vehicle showed to be fake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.