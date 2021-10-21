From Conway Police Department reports
Scratched wheel
On Saturday, Oct. 16, police responded to a call around 8:13 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn about a damaged car. The woman told police that she last saw her car the night before around 9:30 p.m. when she went into her hotel room. Roughly 12 hours later, she went back outside and noticed that there was damage to her front driver’s side wheel. She told police it looked like someone had tried to take a lug nut off but failed to do it, so instead they scratched up her wheel.
Overboard
On Sunday, Oct. 17, police responded to a call over an unauthorized use of a boat. The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend had taken her boat before they broke up to do some mechanical work on it. After they broke up, the ex refused to return the boat back to her. She tried to contact her ex multiple times and he told her that he wants the money he paid for half the rent back before he returns the boat.
The woman told police that she thinks her boat is at a storage unit in Greers Ferry but is unsure as to where.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.