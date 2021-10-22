From Conway Police Department reports
Broken door handle
On Saturday, Oct. 16, police responded to a breaking or entering call at the Centennial Valley Apartments.
Police made contact with the manager of the complex who said that sometime between 7 p.m. the night before and 8 a.m. that morning someone broke the door handle of her car.
The victim could not tell if anyone had gone through her car because it was brand new and she didn’t have anything in it. She had no idea who could’ve done it.
Gunshots
On Sunday, Oct. 17, police responded to a call of damaged property.
The victim told police that while driving down Neal St., she heard several gunshots and when she arrived at her sister’s house, she noticed a bullet hole in the trunk of her car.
The victim told police that she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary after the shooting.
