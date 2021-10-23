From Conway Police Department reports
Piercing prices
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, police responded to a call about a customer at Psycho Ink Tattoo on Oak Street assaulting an employee. The employee told police that a woman came into the store to ask about their prices on piercings and jewelry and when the employee told the woman, she complained that they were too high. The employee told the woman that she did not appreciate being told how to run her business. She told the suspect that she was not going to tolerate her actions and then told her to leave the store. The suspect then slapped the employee one time across the right side of her face which caused a small cut and swelling. The employee followed the suspect outside to the parking lot where they had further confrontation with each other before the suspect got into her car and left the scene.
The suspect was about 18-years-old, 4’9” and 100 pounds, according to the victim and her husband. Police took the license plate of the car used to leave the scene and contacted the owner and her family. The owner and her parents told police that they had no knowledge of the incident and that to their knowledge, the car was not functioning and they had no idea where the car was currently.
Chad’s con
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, police responded to a call from the Bears Den Shell station for a report of fraud. The victim told police that she was contacted by a male who said his name was “Chad,” no last name was provided to the victim. “Chad” told her that he worked for corporate and he requested two money orders from the business that were nearly $500 each. The victim told police that she sent the pictures of the money orders to an Alabama number and then “Chad” told her to shred those orders and she did. The victim then asked “Chad” if he wanted to speak to the manager and he said he did not.
