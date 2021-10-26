From Conway Police Department reports
Possible break in
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, police responded to a call from a woman who suspected that someone was inside her house. When police arrived, the woman told police that the previous day she left her home around 4:30 p.m. and came back about four hours later. When she entered her house, she said she heard her bedroom door slam shut. She then went back outside and waited until her friends got there so she didn’t have to go inside alone.
When her friends arrived, they went inside but didn’t find anyone in there. However, she noticed that her kitchen drawer was left open which because she says she has OCD, she wouldn’t have left open like that. She also said that the back door was unlocked, and a ladder was later found behind a dumpster near her apartment. Because of this, she believes that whomever was inside her house left through the back door while she was waiting for her friends to arrive. The woman told police that she feels like someone is following her and she has seen the same black car all around town and near her apartment. The police report didn’t state if anything was stolen from the house.
Terroristic threatening
On Thursday, Oct 21, police responded to a call of terroristic threatening at the Howard Johnson hotel on Skyline Drive. When police arrived, the victim told police that a man living in the room next door to him was threatening to shoot him through the wall. He told police that around 2:45 a.m., he was awakened by a knock on his door from the hotel manager and the man. The man accused him of drilling a hole through his wall and said if he didn’t stop, he would shoot him.
The hotel manager moved the man to a different room where he claimed to continue to hear noises. The man later “made a scene” in the hotel lobby and demanded his money back before leaving the area.
