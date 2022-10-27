From Conway Police Department reports
Pipe drama
On Oct. 14, police responded to a call in reference to a robbery at the Puff Smoke and Vape shop. Police spoke to an employee who said that she was explaining the application process to a man in the back when she heard a commotion in the front of the store. When she went to check out what was going on, she saw a woman with a shirt wrapped around her face and a pipe in her hand. The woman began threatening to beat her with the pipe while swinging it around. The employee said that the woman didn’t demand any money, she just kept waving the pipe around. The man applying for the job ended up escorting the woman out of the store.
When the woman left the store, the employee saw her take the shirt off and recognized who she was. She said that the two had been having a “feud” over the woman’s boyfriend after the employee gave the woman’s boyfriend a ride somewhere and began accusing him of sleeping with the employee, according to the report. The employee said that the woman gave her an address to show up to that morning, but the employee fled the scene when the woman came out with a large stick.
Test results
Also on Oct. 14, police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. in reference to a criminal mischief report at the Conway Medical Group. Police spoke to the caller who said that a patient had caused a disturbance while leaving the clinic and had knocked a sliding door off its tracks. The caller said that the man had an appointment scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and during the appointment, he was told that he would need to seek further medical care at the emergency room due to his test results. The man then became angry and said that the clinic didn’t want to “waste their precious time” on him, according to the report. The man then punched the sliding glass door before leaving the clinic.
