From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen debit card number
On Friday, Oct. 22, police responded to a call about an unauthorized debit card. The victim told police that her two cousins took a photo of her debit card and used the numbers on it to purchase some items online. She told police that around $1,300 was spent on the 13th. She told police that she doesn’t know when her cousins took the pictures, but that they admitted to doing it to her face. She said she will bring by her bank statement and proof that her cousins took her card numbers when she is able to go to the police department.
Stolen wallet
Also on Friday, police responded to a call about a theft of property at Kroger on Salem. The victim told police that she left her wallet in her shopping cart after she placed it in the cart return and didn’t realize it until after she got home around 7:15 that evening. She said that when she returned to Kroger, the employees told her that no one had turned in any wallets. The wallet is gold with $1,000 in cash, a debit card, the victim’s driver’s license and a mailbox key inside.
