From Conway Police Department reports
Scratches
On Monday, Oct. 25, Conway Police responded to a call over damage being done to a woman’s black 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The woman told police that she recently started having arguments with another woman over personal matters and ever since, strange scratches have started appearing on her car. She said that the scratches started happening about a week ago and every single morning since, more and more scratches get added to her car each day. The woman believes that the damage caused by the scratches adds up to about $1,000 in damages since the scratches appear all over the car.
Cracker Barrel theft
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Police responded to a call over shoplifting at the Cracker Barrel on Skyline Drive. The Cracker Barrel manager told police that she spotted two men around 8:50 a.m. acting suspicious in the store. One of the men was at the front of the store where he began to take different articles of clothing as if he was going to pay for them. The other man seemed as if he was being the lookout. The man taking the clothes then proceeded to put one on. Both men then immediately left the store with nearly $300 worth of Cracker Barrel clothing in their possession. The manager tried to stop them, but they sped away in the same car before she could.
