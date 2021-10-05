From Conway Police Department reports
The concealer
On Monday, Sept. 27, police responded to a call at the Skyline Walmart around 5 p.m. about a shoplifting incident. When police arrived, the Walmart Asset Protection officer told police that a woman tried to conceal multiple makeup products in a black bag without paying before leaving the store. The employee told police that she saw the suspect doing this both on camera and in person. She told police that the suspect cooperated when stopped and handed over all the items that were taken, but she was taken into custody.
Car vandalization
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, police responded to a call about a car being vandalized. The car, a black 2020 Hyundai Sonata, had shaving cream sprayed on it in several places along with an ”unknown liquid,” according to the report. It also had a deep scratch along the entire passenger side that is assumed to be made from a key.
“The crime appeared to be very emotional and vengeful as if it were in response to something the owner had done,” the police report said.
Police made contact with the suspect who was hyperventilating in the parking lot. When he was able to calm down, he told police that the key scratch happened on Monday and that the rest occurred overnight. A friend of the victim told police that he believes that a neighbor they know was responsible for this. He told police that recently they witnessed a domestic dispute between two neighbors and that the female involved was not happy with the way they were involved in it. He said that the woman has been sending him aggressive text messages.
