From Conway Police Department reports
Unemployment fraud
On Monday, Oct. 4, police responded to a call about a letter a woman had received. The letter was from the Ohio Unemployment Office out of Columbus, Ohio, that told her that had applied for unemployment benefits in her name out of the state. The letter said the person was unknown but has been using her name since early September of last year.
Police told the woman to contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office for identity theft passport.
Copy money
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, police responded to a call at Rally’s about a customer who was attempting to use fraudulent money to pay for their food. The manager of the restaurant told police that the customer had handed the cashier a $20 bill that had the words “copy money” printed on it several times on the front and back. Once the cashier noticed that the bill was fake, the customer drove away and left the scene, but none of the food was taken.
Based on the vehicle tag of the customer, police were able to figure out who the customer was and find out that he had several citations in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.