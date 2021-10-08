From Conway Police Department reports
On the grass
On Monday, Oct. 4, police responded to a call about a possible intoxicated man laying facedown on the grass of what was presumed to be his yard. When police arrived, they found him near the fence of the home with his backpack, shoes and hat laying on the ground nearby.
After a couple of tries to get him up, the man finally got up and told police that this was his mother’s house and he was trying to contact her. The police report stated that the man had slurred speech. He told police he took a “row” of Suboxone and was feeling sick to his stomach because of it. He was taken into custody of public intoxication.
Breaking protection order
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, police responded to a call of a disturbance at the Washington Square Apartments. Police made contact with a woman who told them that her ex-boyfriend had been banging on her door and window violently trying to get into her apartment. She told police that he has been harassing her the past few days, even calling her non-stop over the phone. Even while she was talking to the police, he kept calling her over and over through a text-NOW app.
The woman had already filed a protection order against the man so he wasn’t allowed near her plus he was banned from the apartment complex. The man later arrived at the complex again where police arrested him for breaking the protection order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.