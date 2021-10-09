From Conway Police Department reports
Backpack thief
On Thursday, Oct. 7, police responded to a call about a shoplifting incident at the Skyline Walmart. The suspect took a backpack off the rack and began putting various items inside before attempting to leave the store with both the backpack and the items. The items he stole totaled up to almost $120 and included the backpack, peanut butter and jelly, motor oil and a motorcycle battery.
Screwdriver damage
Also on Oct 7, police responded to a call about damage to a black TaoTao Pony50 moped. The victim told police that on the Oct. 2, he parked his moped in front of his apartment around 10 p.m. The next day around 4 p.m., he went outside and found that the ignition had been ruined by what appeared to be a screwdriver. He told police that the has since had the ignition system replaced for $55.
