From Conway Police Department reports
Vanilla flake
On Friday, Nov. 5, police responded to a call at Sonic on Oak Street about a driver who left without paying of her order. The carhop involved told police that a woman driving a Chevy Equinox order six vanilla shakes and attempted to pay with a Visa gift card. When the carhop tried to use the card at the stall to make the payment, the woman backed out of the stall and drove out of the restaurant. The carhop said that the woman almost hit her while driving away and described the suspect as “a medium build white female with dirty blonde hair who looked to be about middle aged.”
Stolen tire
Also on Friday, police responded to a call at the Village of Seven Mornings apartment complex about stolen tires. The victim told police that a neighbor had come by telling her that her tire was missing so she went outside and saw that the left tire of her 2001 white Nissan Altima had been stolen. She told police that it had to have happened overnight because she last saw her car the night before. When police went to look at the vehicle, they saw a jack underneath it along with what “appeared to be a smashed bird house.” The victim had no clue who could’ve stolen her tire but was afraid that whoever it was would come back and take the others.
