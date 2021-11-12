From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen license plates
On Sunday, Nov. 8, police made two different reports involving stolen license plates in the Conway area.
The first, which occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, started when one police officer was patrolling the area near Amity Road when she saw two cars in the parking lot of the Red Robin that looked as if they were having car trouble. She reported the two license plates to dispatch and they got back to her moments later saying that one of them was reporting stolen. The police officer made contact with the car in question, a couple, who told her that the woman of the couple had bought the car from another man. She told the officer that she was in the process of making payments for the car so she did not have the title in her possession. The officer asked the woman if the license plate was on it at the time of purchase and she said it was not, so the officer took her into custody for theft by receiving.
The officer then spoke to the man of the couple who told her that he was on a date with the woman who he met months ago through a dating app. He told police that they had dinner at Red Robin and then went to his house in Little Rock to watch a movie, but when police asked the woman what movie they watched, she said they didn’t watch a movie.
The police then ran the woman’s name and birthday into dispatch and found out that she was wanted out of Conway so she was immediately transported to the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit 2. The license plate was returned to its owner.
The second report on Sunday when another police officer pulled a car over at the intersection of Salem Road and Tyler Street. The officer pulled the car over because the tags were expired, but as the officer got a closer look, the registration sticker on the car showed to belong to a different vehicle.
The officer made contact with the female driver who looked confused when the officer told her that her tags were expired. She told the officer that her husband’s aunt was responsible for getting the tags renewed. At this time, the officer was told by dispatch that the license plate was reported stolen out of Pine Bluff so she asked the woman to step to the back of the car so they could talk.
The officer asked the woman if she knew that the plate was stolen and she said she didn’t. She explained to the officer that she and her husband were just in Pine Bluff back in August to pick up her husband’s grandpa who the car is registered to. She said that they rarely use the car, but in order to keep it from sitting she went out to guy some milk and bacon with it. The license plate was taken off the car and placed into evidence.
