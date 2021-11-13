From Conway Police Department reports
Weed smell
On Sunday, Nov. 7, police responded to a call about a woman complaining about a weird smell in her house. She told police that for a while now her house has been smelling like marijuana and has been making complaints to her landlord about the smell coming from her neighbor’s apartment, but her landlord told her that he wasn’t able to do anything and that she should call the police instead. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbors, but were unable to do so. Police also said in their report that they did not smell any type of oder from either the woman’s home nor the neighbors’ while they were at the scene.
Stolen cigarettes
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call about a man who stole cigarettes from the Road Runner Gas Station. The cashier told police that a man had attempted to buy over $400 worth of cigarettes but his card was declined. The man then told the cashier that he was just going to go back to his car, a gold Chevrolet, to get another card, but instead he grabbed the bag of cigarettes and ran to his car.
The cashier chased after the man and stopped him at his car demanding the stolen items back. The man eventually gave the items back, but the cashier later realized that about $60 of the $400 stolen were still missing from the bag. Police were unable to make contact with the suspect as the car he drove off in did not belong to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.