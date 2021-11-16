From Conway Police Department reports
Neighbor fight
On Sunday, Nov. 14, police responded to a call about a disturbance between two neighbors on Center Street. When police arrived, the two male neighbors were bleeding and calling each other names. One of the neighbors, who had his shirt torn, told police that the was “very upset with his neighbor.” He told police that he asked his neighbor to move a car and then the neighbor reacted by coming toward him in “an aggressive manner” and threw the first punch, which cause the fight. The other neighbor told police that he went up to the first man just to speak to him and was punched for no reason.
One neighbor had small cuts on his hands and on the side of his face while the other had a cut above his eye and was bleeding from the mouth and arms. The men were taken to separate local hospitals.
Burglary mess
On Saturday, Nov. 13, police responded to a call about a burglary on Arkansas Avenue. The victim told police that he left his home around 1 p.m. that day to go to work and visit his mother in the hospital, and when he returned home around 8 p.m., he found his home in “complete disarray,” according to the report. His back door had been kicked in and every piece of furniture was flipped upside down all over the house. The only thing he could tell that was stolen was his TV, which he said hasn’t even been working for over a year. He suspected that other items could be missing, but with the mess at the scene, he couldn’t confirm it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.