From Conway Police Department reports
Hacker Barrel
On Friday, Nov. 12, police responded to a call about a woman’s Bitesquad account being fraudulently used. She told police that around 12:30 p.m. that day, an order was placed on her account for Cracker Barrel on Skyline Drive in Conway. The woman, however, told police that she currently lives in Gainesville, Florida, and did not make that order. The food cost $43.65 and was successfully delivered to an apartment at the South Donaghey Apartment complex. Despite knowing the exact address of the delivery, police were not able to locate whoever placed the order so no action was made other than locking the woman’s Bitesquad account.
Missing gas pump
On Saturday, Nov. 13, police responded to a call about a stolen item from The Painted Goat flea market. Police made contact with a worker who told police that a customer came into the store that day and asked if they had a vintage Harley Davidson gas pump. The worker went outside to find one she knew they had in stock, but it was missing. She then told the customer who responded that the gas pump could be found in the backyard of a house on Gum Street whose owner was trying to sell it for $40. The police report stated that no other action was taken.
