From Conway Police Department reports
‘Guess I’m broke’
On Monday, Nov. 15, police responded to a call at the Waffle House on Skyline about a man who left the restaurant without paying for his meal. A worker at the Waffle House told police that a man came into the restaurant that morning and ordered $13.50 worth of food. When the man finished the meal, he attempted to leave the store but was stopped by multiple employees. He then went to the register and handed the cashier two different cards, which were both declined. The man proceeded to say “I guess I’m broke,” then walked out of the store, down he road and drove off in an unknown vehicle down Harkrider Street.
Stolen bike
Also on Monday, police responded to a call at Raney Hall on Hendrix campus about a stolen bike that she recently received as a birthday gift. The victim told police that she left her new white cruiser-style bike out chained to a bike rack the previous night, Sunday Nov 14, around 10:30 p.m. When she returned that morning, only the front tire of the bike remained, still chained to the bike rack. She did not know who could’ve stolen it or why they only left the one tire.
