From Conway Police Department reports
Ventriloquist dolls stolen
On Sunday, Nov. 12, police responded to a call at Sturgis Road Mini Storage about a unit being broken into. The owner of the unit told police that she was spending the weekend removing the items from the unit and loading them into her property. She said she was there the night prior and everything was in the unit, but that morning she returned and the lock had been cut off. When she went inside, she noticed that two ventriloquist dolls, named Lester and Mortemer Snerd, had been stolen. She told police that the two dolls had sentimental value to her family because they belonged to her mother. The woman believes that whoever broke into the unit somehow had the gate code or currently had a unit in the facility.
Police attempted to make contact with the manager of the facility but were unable to do so. Due to the “abnormality” of the ventriloquist dolls, police contacted all the pawn shops in the area to see if anyone brought them in, but none of the pawn shops had seen it. Police provided them with the case number in case they do.
Crypto con
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call about a man being scammed online. He told police that he was using an online website called “Coinbase.com” in order to track and trade cryptocurrency. He attempted to trade crypto for “Shiryo-Inu” and was contacted by a woman that called herself “Kathryn” who told him that she worked for the website and would help him with the transaction. Later that morning, he discovered that $4,300 had been transferred from his digital coin wallet to another, unknown account. He contacted the website and they froze his account and told him to contact the police to get a report filed.
