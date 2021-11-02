From Conway Police Department reports
Missing hitch
On Thursday, Oct. 28, police responded to a call at Walmart about a woman’s hitch missing from her truck. The woman told police that she was in Walmart from around 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., and when she came back out, she noticed that it was missing from her 2017 GMC pick-up. She was parked near the gardening area facing the southeast of the parking lot. The hitch was a black pull-pin hitch that the woman said is worth $75.
Harassing ex
Also on Thursday, police responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. about “harassing communications” between a recently split-up couple. The woman told police that she recently broke up with her year-long boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend has not been taking it well. According to the woman, he has been harassing her by phone and on social media, even calling, texting and Facebook messaging her family members multiple times. He has even started spreading lies to her family members telling them things like how she’s a stripper, she said. She said she has asked him to stop, but he wouldn’t listen.
She said the ex-boyfriend stole her laptop from her apartment shortly after the breakup which contained all of her social media login information and has changed all of the password to her accounts. The woman said that he has been monitoring who she speaks with online. The woman also said that the ex has been driving by her apartment several times over the past week.
Police informed the woman on how to obtain a no-contact order.
