From Conway Police Department reports
Debit card fraud
On Friday, Nov. 12, police responded to a call about a woman who had her debit card fraudulently used. She told police that the day before, around 3:45 p.m., a male who went by the name “Jose Brown” used her debit card information at a store to buy over $400 worth of items. The man then used the debit card again at three different locations in North Little Rock, where he is thought to reside. The woman canceled her debit card and was told by Conway Police to file a report with the North Little Rock Police Department.
Tools stolen
On Monday, Nov. 15, police responded to a call about a man who stole items from Haynes Ace Hardware. A store associate told police that eleven days prior a man came into the store and stole over $300 worth of items. The man first walked to the power tool section and stole a Milwaukee M12 Redilthium battery then made a lap around the store to the power drill section where he took a Dewalt 20V Impact wrench. He then put both items in the front of his pants and walked out of the store.
