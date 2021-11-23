From Conway Police Department reports
Sandpapered
On Monday, Nov. 15, police responded to a call about a damaged vehicle. The victim told police that his 2016 Buick Verano was damaged on an unknown date. He usually drives it less than 100 miles per month so it is usually parked at his home most of the time. That morning, he noticed several scratches on the roof of the car that looked like someone “took several minutes and scrubbed the top of the car with sandpaper,” according to the report. The owner had no idea when it could’ve happened or who could’ve done it but told police that several people this year have come up to his door asking for money and might’ve done it when he turned them away.
Stolen car
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a woman’s vehicle. The woman told police that on Halloween night, she allowed a friend to use her white Toyota Rav4 for an hour in exchange for an oil change to her vehicle. The friend never returned the car and she heard from friends that he is still using it. She told police that the last she heard the car was at a shop in El Paso. Police attempted to contact the friend but were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.