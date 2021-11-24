From Conway Police Department reports
Storage unit
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, police responded to a call around 2 p.m. at in reference to a breaking or entering case at the Red Dot Storage Unit. The owners of the broken into unit told police that they were last at their unit “on or about” Nov. 1 and locked the door with a padlock before leaving. When they returned the morning of Nov. 16, they noticed that the padlock was missing and multiple items were stolen including a leaf blower, a weedeater, gold plated silverware, a wolf blanket, toy trucks and a blue tote with pictures. The padlock was found inside the unit and had been cut off with grinding tools.
Shoplifting
Also on Nov. 16, police responded to a call at Home Depot in reference to a shoplifting case. The asset protection officer told police that around 2 p.m., a man entered the store, loaded a shopping cart full of items and began to leave the store all in a span of eight minutes. The employee attempted to stop the man and at first he complied, but then took off running to his car without the stolen items. The items were recovered at the scene.
