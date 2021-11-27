From Conway Police Department reports
Shoplifting thwarted
On Monday, Nov. 15, police responded to a call at Walmart North about a shoplifting that occurred. When police arrived, the asset protection officer told police that a man was concealing items in his cart and was trying to exit the building with unpaid items that totaled up to $1,377.25. The man then escaped into a black Kia without the items, and all the items were returned to the store. Before police even arrived to Walmart, however, another police officer had was able to locate the black Kia on Fendley Drive and pulled him over. Initially, the suspect provided the officer with fake identification information, but then later gave out his real name. He was then arrested.
Home Depot shoplifting
Also on Nov. 15, police responded to a call at Home Depot about a shoplifting that had occurred. The loss prevention officer told police that an older man had attempted to steal multiple tool sets from the store. When an employee noticed and started chasing after him, the man dropped all of the items on the floor and ran toward the woods behind the store. A few minutes after arriving to the scene, police were able to find the man hiding in the woods behind Best Buy. He was then arrested.
