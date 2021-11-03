From Conway Police Department reports
Garment snatcher
On Saturday, Oct. 30, police responded to a call about stolen clothes from a washing machine at the Microtel. The victim told police that she put her clothes in the washing machine on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. before leaving to go shopping at Walmart and when she came back, all her clothes were gone from the machine. The police and hotel staff viewed the video footage and saw that a female staying in room 205 was the one that stole the woman’s clothes, taking the clothes out of the machine and driving away in her car.
Meat thief
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Skyline Drive about a shoplifter in progress. The asset protection officer at Walmart told police that a woman had attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart full of mainly meat items worth up to over $500 without paying for them. The woman was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.