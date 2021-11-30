Stolen goods
On Sunday, Nov. 21, police responded to a call at Walmart about two men who stole items from the store around 1 p.m. that day. The loss prevention manager told police that the two men approached the cash register and started to check out their items with one of the cashiers. Once the cashier finished ringing up all the items, which included several items of men's clothing, multiple household goods and a TV, the men pushed their cart out of the store and into their car without paying. The items totaled $850.
Domestic abuse
Also on Nov. 21, police responded to a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend has been harassing and threatening her. She told police that she broke up with him back in February when he was charged with domestic battery in the third degree against her. The night before Nov. 21, he was calling and texting her threatening messages around 10 p.m. but she wasn’t home at the time. She got home around midnight and went to bed when he started texting and calling her again threatening to “beat her until she died.” He then started to pound on the door of her apartment for the next couple of hours and then stopped, which finally let her go to sleep.
The next morning around 7:45 a.m., he began banging on the door again. The woman then heard a loud “boom” at the balcony door which made her lock herself in the bathroom for protection. The ex-boyfriend then opened the door using a kitchen knife and placed the knife on the floor. She attempted to escape through her front door to call her friends, but the ex grabbed her by the hair and threw her onto the couch three times before taking her phone from her. He attempted the leave with the phone, but she told him to leave it. He then threw the phone at her stomach before leaving the scene.
